Developer – C#/.Net at Parvana Recruitment

Jan 28, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Delivering code that is functional, understandable, maintainable and testable.
  • Working closely with analysts, documenters and testers.
  • Automated testing of features developed.
  • Delivering technical documentation as and when required.
  • Acting as a mentor to all team members on their assigned project tasks.
  • Participating in training design, documentation and delivery efforts.
  • Participating in Agile team meetings.
  • Utilising version control, build, continuous integration solutions and code quality tools as required.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification with a computer science major.

Skills / Experience:

  • 3 years commercial experience developing software.
  • 3 years VB / C#.Net experience.
  • Must have experience developing unit tests.
  • Must have Oracle and MS SQL Server experience.
  • Strong skills and experience in performance analysis and performance code tuning in Oracle and .Net.
  • Must have a strong relational database and stored procedure experience.
  • Be comfortable constructing complex high performance SQL queries.
  • Experience with Web Services, MS SQL Server, MS Reporting Services an advantage.
  • Technical experience and skills in product design, product development, and/or product implementation as part of the earlier work experience.
  • Knowledgeable and experienced in agile software development methodologies.
  • Experience in the use of Continuous Integration (CI) tools (Hudson/Jenkins) advantageous.
  • Experience in a Test Driven Development (TDD) and Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) advantageous.
  • Ability to mentor and guide intermediate developers in their work.
  • Telecommunications background advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • Oracle

