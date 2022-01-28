Developer – C# / .Net at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Participating in the entire software development life cycle.
- Drive continuous iterative agile like software planning and development.
- Planning, tracking and scheduling software deliverables.
- Architecting, developing, and documenting software solutions.
- Analyzing and resolving technical and application problems.
- Using versioning tools like SVN/Git to document changes made to code.
- Creative, strategic and structured problem solving.
- Creating technical specifications and test cases.
- Addressing, advising and helping to solve urgent issues.
- Assisting other dev teams to accomplish tasks.
- Independently manage tasks to completion.
Qualifications:
- Qualification in Computer Science or other related technical discipline.
Skills / Experience:
- 2+ years relevant experience.
- Experience in the following:
- .Net / ASP.Net / C#.
- Visual Studio / Microsoft Excel Object Model.
- Windows development technologies.
- Implementing and calling Web Services.
- SQL Skills.
Travel:
- Ability and desire to travel as required (less than 10% of the time).
Office Location:
- Cape Town.
Work Type:
- Contract position.
Additional:
- Remote work is an option at the employersdiscretion.
Desired Skills:
- Developer
- C#
- .Net