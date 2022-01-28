Developer – C# / .Net at Parvana Recruitment

Jan 28, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Participating in the entire software development life cycle.
  • Drive continuous iterative agile like software planning and development.
  • Planning, tracking and scheduling software deliverables.
  • Architecting, developing, and documenting software solutions.
  • Analyzing and resolving technical and application problems.
  • Using versioning tools like SVN/Git to document changes made to code.
  • Creative, strategic and structured problem solving.
  • Creating technical specifications and test cases.
  • Addressing, advising and helping to solve urgent issues.
  • Assisting other dev teams to accomplish tasks.
  • Independently manage tasks to completion.

Qualifications:

  • Qualification in Computer Science or other related technical discipline.

Skills / Experience:

  • 2+ years relevant experience.
  • Experience in the following:
    • .Net / ASP.Net / C#.
    • Visual Studio / Microsoft Excel Object Model.
    • Windows development technologies.
    • Implementing and calling Web Services.
    • SQL Skills.

Travel:

  • Ability and desire to travel as required (less than 10% of the time).

Office Location:

  • Cape Town.

Work Type:

  • Contract position.

Additional:

  • Remote work is an option at the employersdiscretion.

Desired Skills:

  • Developer
  • C#
  • .Net

Learn more/Apply for this position