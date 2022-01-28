Developer – JavaScript / C# (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Jan 28, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Solving interesting engineering problems.
  • Writing code using some of the latest technologies and cloud services.
  • Collaborating with fellow developers and teams via code reviews and knowledge sharing sessions.
  • Providing guidance on architecture and creating technical specifications.
  • Reviewing architecture and technical designs.
  • Managing and mentoring software developers of different skill levels.
  • Identifying and implementing software development process improvements.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant qualification.

Skills / Experience:

  • Software development experience in JavaScript, TypeScript or other languages such as C# and Java.
  • Comfortable writing SQL statements and using SQL databases.
  • Experience building web sites and web services.
  • Strong problem solving and debugging skills.
  • Experience using unit and integration tests.
  • Knowledge of modern cloud infrastructure services.

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position