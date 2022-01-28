Developer – OpenEdge (Mid) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Update and ensure accuracy of Developer Manager and Developer views in Task Manager by cross checking with the status report.
- Attending scrum meetings.
- Collaborating with other team members to ensure best results.
- Report to the team members and not to the Scrum Master.
- Responsible for writing code according to a supplied ASD.
- Scope of work is non-core, narrow in focus, low impact and peripheral in nature.
- Works closely with the pool lead or functional owner.
- Provides daily progress reporting to the Pool lead or Developer manager.
Skills / Experience:
- Progress software experience an advantage
- 5 years’ development experience
- 5 years’ Individual Life Insurance knowledge
- Financial Services’ Experience
- Fundamental proficiency with the development environment and coding language used.
- Basic problem-solving skills and some ability to ask the right questions to clarify the understanding of supplied requirements.
- Good communication skills are essential.
- Must be proactive, have a quest to gain knowledge and show signs of lateral/logical thinking.
- Must be able to work as an individual or as part of a team.
- Be able to work to tight deadlines.
- Work in a logical manner.
- Demonstrate attention to detail.
Desired Skills:
- Progress
- OpenEdge
- Software Development