Frontend Web Developer (Angular 6+)

Do you like to let your creative juices flow by designing beautiful applications?

Job & Company Description:

My client who is based in the East of Johannesburg is looking for talented developers to join their development team. You will be responsible for developing and designing front-end applications. All their systems are built for financial markets. You will also be involved in analyzing business requirements and technical specifications. The role will involve working with a team of software developers to deliver products on time.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

BSc Computer Science, Bachelor of Computing or relevant IT degree

3+ years experience working on front-end applications

Proven experience with Javascript, HTML, CSS, SASS, Angular 6+ & Typescript

Strong C#, ASP.Net knowledge

Experience in a UX/UI environment will be an advantage

Keen eye for design

Excellent knowledge and work experience on designing and developing complex software applications.

Knowledge of the Financial services environment

Must be a fast learner. Be able to come up to speed on new applications and technology in a very short amount of time.

High degree of self-motivation. Must be able to plan and execute work both independently and as a team member.

Ability to prioritize and manage several tasks at once.

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly.For more IT jobs, please visit[URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

We also invite you to contact us to discuss your next career move in IT!

Learn more/Apply for this position