Full Stack & Front End Developer

Jan 28, 2022

Looking for a strong FULL STACK Developer with good FRONT END Development Skills

Mobile Application Development
Andriod/iOS/Flutter
React Native Mobile Development
React Style such as Flutter (Flutter minimum 6 months experience)

  • Interest in new technologies and how to augment the existing platform to achieve scale and remain relevant
  • Exposure to cloud platforms and a keen interest in leveraging cloud-speci?c technology to gain e?ciencies and availability
  • Insight in applying design patterns to complex problems
  • Experience in architecting, developing, testing, deploying systems
  • Solid understanding of integration and web services.
  • Solid experience in caching, revision control, message queues, push noti?cations, issue tracking, monitoring, database transactions, testing
  • Demonstrated effectiveness in all the areas outlined in the roles and responsibilities

Desired Skills:

  • Mobile Application Development
  • React
  • React Native
  • Flutter
  • Android
  • Mobile Application
  • IOS
  • Webpack
  • Full Stack
  • Front End
  • UI/UX
  • C#
  • SCSS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Global, IT &Transportation

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid

Learn more/Apply for this position