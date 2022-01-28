Full Stack & Front End Developer

Looking for a strong FULL STACK Developer with good FRONT END Development Skills

Mobile Application Development

Andriod/iOS/Flutter

React Native Mobile Development

React Style such as Flutter (Flutter minimum 6 months experience)

Interest in new technologies and how to augment the existing platform to achieve scale and remain relevant

Exposure to cloud platforms and a keen interest in leveraging cloud-speci?c technology to gain e?ciencies and availability

Insight in applying design patterns to complex problems

Experience in architecting, developing, testing, deploying systems

Solid understanding of integration and web services.

Solid experience in caching, revision control, message queues, push noti?cations, issue tracking, monitoring, database transactions, testing

Demonstrated effectiveness in all the areas outlined in the roles and responsibilities

Desired Skills:

Mobile Application Development

React

React Native

Flutter

Android

Mobile Application

IOS

Webpack

Full Stack

Front End

UI/UX

C#

SCSS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Global, IT &Transportation

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Learn more/Apply for this position