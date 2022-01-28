Full Stack Software Developer

About Them
- The company has grown into its own entity from being a development division of Insight Consulting.
- Focused on bleeding-edge web technologies for B2B projects.
- Expanding into SaaS product development.
- Small enough to work with experimental technologies and without red tape.
- Small team with a relaxed environment.
Potential BI development crossover opportunities with Qlik.
About YOU
- Full Stack skills required are front end web and .Net server-side technologies with relational and document database experience.
- Need to be comfortable working on their own, or within a small team.
- Need to be able to work alone and be the specialist,designing and implementing projects from start to finishbut able to take direction as well.
- .NET (C#) and Javascript (ReactJS) stack experience
- SQL and MySQL Database skills