Full Stack Software Developer

Jan 28, 2022

About Them

  • The company has grown into its own entity from being a development division of Insight Consulting.
  • Focused on bleeding-edge web technologies for B2B projects.
  • Expanding into SaaS product development.
  • Small enough to work with experimental technologies and without red tape.
  • Small team with a relaxed environment.

Potential BI development crossover opportunities with Qlik.

About YOU

  • Full Stack skills required are front end web and .Net server-side technologies with relational and document database experience.
  • Need to be comfortable working on their own, or within a small team.
  • Need to be able to work alone and be the specialist,designing and implementing projects from start to finishbut able to take direction as well.
  • .NET (C#) and Javascript (ReactJS) stack experience
  • SQL and MySQL Database skills

Learn more/Apply for this position