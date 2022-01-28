Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.
- A minim of 3yrs or more Support experience
- Microsoft Server Experience (DNS, DHCP and other relevant server roles)
- Active Directory
- Layer 3 switching advantageous.
- Good routing/switching knowledge
- Good knowledge of Firewalls and Firewall principals
- Valid driver’s license
- Own reliable transport essential
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Quality control
- Customer interaction
- Assist with system long term planning
- Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.
- Router/Layer3 Switches settings and setup (VLANS).
- Printer and print server settings
- System network setup and diagnose
- Updating and maintaining Group IT Policies
- Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.
- Update management on progress
- Update internal systems with all work carried out
- Update call administrators on progress
- Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct
- Assisting Sales team with solutions
Desired Skills:
- It Technician
- Layer 3 switching
- 1st Line
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma