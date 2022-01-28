IT Technician

Jan 28, 2022

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Relevant IT Qualification advantageous.
  • A minim of 3yrs or more Support experience
  • Microsoft Server Experience (DNS, DHCP and other relevant server roles)
  • Active Directory
  • Layer 3 switching advantageous.
  • Good routing/switching knowledge
  • Good knowledge of Firewalls and Firewall principals
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Own reliable transport essential

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Quality control
  • Customer interaction
  • Assist with system long term planning
  • Understanding customer requirements Workstation setup.
  • Router/Layer3 Switches settings and setup (VLANS).
  • Printer and print server settings
  • System network setup and diagnose
  • Updating and maintaining Group IT Policies
  • Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.
  • Update management on progress
  • Update internal systems with all work carried out
  • Update call administrators on progress
  • Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct
  • Assisting Sales team with solutions

Desired Skills:

  • It Technician
  • Layer 3 switching
  • 1st Line

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position