Java Developer

Calling all Java developers: Are you looking to advance your career and join a well-established organization? Contact me now!

Job & Company Description:

Our client assists other organisations to grow their business by solving complex problems on a daily basis. They believe in continuous improving themselves and are seeking subject matter experts in the development field to enhance their team. This requires more than 5 years experience in application design, software development, maintenance and delivery.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

BSc in Computer Science or related field

5 years + Java experience

Experience with Web architecture, design and development tools and languages

Strong experience in relational database (DB2, Sybase, MS SQL server, Oracle 8i/9i/10g/11i) is essential

Skills to analyse, design and build component-based applications in a Web/Mobile and Enterprise delivery environment

