Javascript Developer

Are you a geek at heart? Are you a dynamic, innovative developer who likes to stay up to date with the newest technologies? We have the perfect opportunity for you!

Job & Company Description:

My client who is based in the North of Johannesburg is looking for talented developers to join their development team. They are a very big development house within South Africa and serve multiple client nationally. They are involved in web development, mobile development, custom development as well as providing cloud solutions. They work with the latest and greatest technologies and are seeking intermediate to senior developers who are hungry for growth to enhance their team. Our client is passionate about development and they are very good at it! They only want the best of the best to join their team! Might this be you? Apply now for the opportunity of a lifetime!

Job Experience & Skills Required:

BSC or B-Tech IT related degree from a recognised institution

Minimum of 3-4 years experience in software development

Extensive experience in using JavaScript (Angular with Bootstrap, Node.js, orother JS libraries e.g. React, Ember, Knockout)

React Javascript framework

HTML

CSS

RESTful Web Services (Node.js and Java EE exp advantageous)

SQL Knowledge using Oracle DB Design patterns

MongoDB experience advantageous

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more IT jobs, please visit[URL Removed]

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

We also invite you to contact us to discuss your next career move in IT!

For more information, contact:

Olivia Smidt on [Phone Number Removed];

IT Recruitment Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position