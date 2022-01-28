Junior – Intermediate C#.NET Software Developer

Jan 28, 2022

Purpose of the role:

  • Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud;
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions; Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Matric
  • BSC Degree – Computer Science / IT (must have outstanding marks/results)
  • OR, 3-year Diploma plus 2+ year’s work experience (which is equivalent to someone with a Degree)
  • Azure Certifications (Advantageous)

Experience, Skills & Knowledge

  • Minimum of 5 years software development experience in C#.NET & MS SQL:
  • Experience gained through your BSC Degree, the Projects you worked on, Plus 2 year’s work experience
  • OR, experience gained through your 3 year Diploma and at least 3+ years’ work experience.
  • Strong .NET platform
  • Experience with Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
  • Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD).
  • Azure development experience (Advantageous).
  • .NET Core development experience (Advantageous).
  • Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous).
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous).
  • Restful service experience – (Advantageous).

Special Requirements:

  • Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
  • Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
  • Must have own and reliable transport.
  • Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work

Role duties

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software;
  • Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software;
  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures; Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications;
  • Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • MS SQL
  • DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position