Junior Project Manager

Jan 28, 2022

Minimum requirements

  • Matric
  • Must have own transport
  • Must speak and understand Afrikaans
  • Computer literate
  • Relevant qualification will be beneficial

Duties and responsibilities

  • Monitoring overall progress and use of project resources.
  • Initiating corrective action when project progress fall behind schedule.
  • Reporting through agreed lines on project progress through highlight reports and end-stage assessments.
  • Maintaining an awareness of potential interdependencies with other projects and their impact.
  • Identifying and obtaining support and advice required for the management, planning and control of the project.
  • Assist with project administration.
  • Coordination of weekly project update meetings with the customer.
  • Conducting a project evaluation review to assess how well the project was managed.
  • Preparing any follow-on action recommendations.
  • Creating project timelines.
  • Supporting the Project office, to manage the project budget.
  • Serving as a liaison between the project stakeholders.
  • Meeting with team members for status reports.
  • Coordination with Field teams to help improve technical installations.

Candidate attributes

  • Organizational prowess
  • Acute attention to detail
  • Ability to see the big picture
  • Resourcefulness
  • Risk-management capabilities
  • Critical thinking
  • Excellent communication skill
  • Leadership skills
  • Communication skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Delegation skills
  • Enthusiasm for project management
  • Team-building skills
  • Integrity
  • Competence to provide a high level of work quality

