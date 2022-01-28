Junior Project Manager

Minimum requirements
- Matric
- Must have own transport
- Must speak and understand Afrikaans
- Computer literate
- Relevant qualification will be beneficial
Duties and responsibilities
- Monitoring overall progress and use of project resources.
- Initiating corrective action when project progress fall behind schedule.
- Reporting through agreed lines on project progress through highlight reports and end-stage assessments.
- Maintaining an awareness of potential interdependencies with other projects and their impact.
- Identifying and obtaining support and advice required for the management, planning and control of the project.
- Assist with project administration.
- Coordination of weekly project update meetings with the customer.
- Conducting a project evaluation review to assess how well the project was managed.
- Preparing any follow-on action recommendations.
- Creating project timelines.
- Supporting the Project office, to manage the project budget.
- Serving as a liaison between the project stakeholders.
- Meeting with team members for status reports.
- Coordination with Field teams to help improve technical installations.
Candidate attributes
- Organizational prowess
- Acute attention to detail
- Ability to see the big picture
- Resourcefulness
- Risk-management capabilities
- Critical thinking
- Excellent communication skill
- Leadership skills
- Communication skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Delegation skills
- Enthusiasm for project management
- Team-building skills
- Integrity
- Competence to provide a high level of work quality