OT Systems Technician – Kumba Kolomela at Intuate Group

responsibilities
- Support, monitor, test and troubleshoot hardware and software problems.
- Support and maintain end user requirements, including troubleshooting, account maintenance and training.
- Assist in inventory and asset management for IIT resources including software, server and workstations.
- Work with a team to automate management tasks, streamline processes and perform standard administration functions as needed.
- Resolving cross-functional issues at technical level
- Carry out industry standard test to diagnose and resolve faults
- Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff
- Gain in depth knowledge of the skills required to monitor and diagnose problems relating to technical area
- Production of technical and architectural documentation to agreed quality standards.
- Maximize system availability and performance through fault-tolerant configurations, efficient network and server architectures, and proactive monitoring.
- Stay abreast of advances in technology
- Perform additional duties as assigned by management.
- Maintain professionalism, good attitude and appropriate behavior with IIT personnel, clients and vendors.
Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Completed Grade 12
Relevant Information Technology Certifications:
- A+ / MCDST
- N+
- MCSE/MCSA/MCITP preferred
EXPERIENCE
4 years relevant technical experience
SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE
- Strong understanding of IT infrastructures.
- System analysis and integration.
- Orchestrate documentation of procedures, standards and activities.
- Information processing principles, methods and procedures
- Propose workable solutions and improvements.
- Perform standard system installations with minimal supervision.
- Operate a variety of related Server, Software & LAN equipment.
- Troubleshoot and resolve complex software, hardware and network problems.
- Communicate effectively orally and in writing
- Strong understanding of TCP/IP, DNS.
- Experience with operating system imaging technology.
- Self-starter that requires minimal supervision and can provide oversight for any assigned projects
- Thorough knowledge of good server and system administration principles
- Working knowledge of Microsoft server and client Architecture
- Development of IT VISIO diagrams/drawings.
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- Network cabling
- Installation software
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate