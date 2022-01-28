OT Systems Technician – Kumba Kolomela at Intuate Group

Jan 28, 2022

responsibilities

  • Support, monitor, test and troubleshoot hardware and software problems.
  • Support and maintain end user requirements, including troubleshooting, account maintenance and training.
  • Assist in inventory and asset management for IIT resources including software, server and workstations.
  • Work with a team to automate management tasks, streamline processes and perform standard administration functions as needed.
  • Resolving cross-functional issues at technical level
  • Carry out industry standard test to diagnose and resolve faults
  • Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff
  • Gain in depth knowledge of the skills required to monitor and diagnose problems relating to technical area
  • Production of technical and architectural documentation to agreed quality standards.
  • Maximize system availability and performance through fault-tolerant configurations, efficient network and server architectures, and proactive monitoring.
  • Stay abreast of advances in technology
  • Perform additional duties as assigned by management.
  • Maintain professionalism, good attitude and appropriate behavior with IIT personnel, clients and vendors.

Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Completed Grade 12

Relevant Information Technology Certifications:

  • A+ / MCDST
  • N+
  • MCSE/MCSA/MCITP preferred

EXPERIENCE

4 years relevant technical experience

SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE

  • Strong understanding of IT infrastructures.
  • System analysis and integration.
  • Orchestrate documentation of procedures, standards and activities.
  • Information processing principles, methods and procedures
  • Propose workable solutions and improvements.
  • Perform standard system installations with minimal supervision.
  • Operate a variety of related Server, Software & LAN equipment.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve complex software, hardware and network problems.
  • Communicate effectively orally and in writing
  • Strong understanding of TCP/IP, DNS.
  • Experience with operating system imaging technology.
  • Self-starter that requires minimal supervision and can provide oversight for any assigned projects
  • Thorough knowledge of good server and system administration principles
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft server and client Architecture
  • Development of IT VISIO diagrams/drawings.

Desired Skills:

  • A+
  • N+
  • Network cabling
  • Installation software

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

