Project manager at Wolfpack Information Risk (Pty) Ltd

This is a 3 months contract position

The Project Manager will manage key client projects that will include the coordination and completion of projects on time within budget and within scope. Oversee all aspects of projects. Set deadlines, assign responsibilities, and monitor and summarize the progress of the project. Prepare reports for management regarding the status of the project.

Be accountable for the successful delivery of the

Maintain a thorough understanding of the scope of work for each project.

Compile project charters, detailed work breakdown structures, project plan, and project budget as needed with input from the project team.

Ensure the relevant project measurement metrics are implemented.

Effective communication with all stakeholders.

Create and maintain relationships with key customers and relevant stakeholders.

Success will be measured by the degree to which the project is delivered on time, on budget, and within agreed specifications.

Work with relevant Service provider Project Managers to ensure they complete their tasks within the project plan.

Planning and control of the Project from initial kick-off meeting through to closure of the project.

Produce and manage detailed project plans for every project with input from the project team.

Produce logistics plans, identify and manage lead times and eta’s.

Compilation and control of project Budgets based on the project plan. Collate costs and timesheets and provide input into monthly project progress billing.

Ensure team motivation and productivity – lead the project team.

Project Scope Change Management control and variations.

Identifying and managing the project stakeholders.

Identifying and managing the project risks.

Solving the problems that interfere with the progress of the project.

Delivering the project deliverables and benefits.

Managing the performance of staff involved with the project.

Perform other related duties as assigned.

Skills and Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in appropriate field of study.

5 -7 years’ experience in project management.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to deal with senior management.

Solid organisational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills.

Commitment and dedication to customer service is required.

Be able to develop and track budgets.

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Experience with project management software tools.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

