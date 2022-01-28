QA Tester at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently sourcing for 2 x Test Analysts to join them on an exciting initiative they have
Industry : Financial / IT
Area : Cape Town
Type : Independent contract
Rate : TBD (Open)
2 x Test Analysts – Will be responsible for writing test cases and executing manual (and potentially automation) testing as per the outcome of the development. Experience in back-end testing and strong SQL skills are critical in this role
Competencies
- Client focus
- Cultivates innovation
- Collaborates
- Being resilient
- Drive results
- Strong analytical thinking & problem-solving skills
- Attention to detail
- Strong planning and organising skills
- Ability to perform well under pressure
Attributes
- Positive, enthusiastic attitude
- Ability to stay focussed while under pressure
- Professional work standards
- Takes ownership of tasks and drives tasks through to completion
- Is accountable for own actions
- Honesty, integrity and respect
If you would like to enquire , please send your cv and a recruiter will be happy to answer all your questions regarding this role
Desired Skills:
- Tester
- Manual Testing
- Testing Automation
- ISTQB Certified
- Agile Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric