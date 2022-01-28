QA Tester at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently sourcing for 2 x Test Analysts to join them on an exciting initiative they have

Industry : Financial / IT

Area : Cape Town

Type : Independent contract

Rate : TBD (Open)

2 x Test Analysts – Will be responsible for writing test cases and executing manual (and potentially automation) testing as per the outcome of the development. Experience in back-end testing and strong SQL skills are critical in this role

Competencies

Client focus

Cultivates innovation

Collaborates

Being resilient

Drive results

Strong analytical thinking & problem-solving skills

Attention to detail

Strong planning and organising skills

Ability to perform well under pressure

Attributes

Positive, enthusiastic attitude

Ability to stay focussed while under pressure

Professional work standards

Takes ownership of tasks and drives tasks through to completion

Is accountable for own actions

Honesty, integrity and respect

If you would like to enquire , please send your cv and a recruiter will be happy to answer all your questions regarding this role

Desired Skills:

Tester

Manual Testing

Testing Automation

ISTQB Certified

Agile Testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

