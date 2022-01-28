Ruby on Rails Developer

Are you a vibrant, energetic and resourceful developer looking to join a tech savvy company? Then this is the opportunity for you!

Job & Company Description:

My client who is based in the North of Johannesburg is looking for talented developers to join their development team. They are functioning in the events and entertainment space where they provide innovative solutions for the biggest events in South Africa. Their team is young and dynamic and expanding fast. They have offices in both Johannesburg and Cape Town where they are currently working on exciting projects involving pure development any developers dream. Duties will include writing clean and efficient code; designing secure features; contributing in all phases of the SDLC as well as driving continuous adoption and integration of relevant new technologies into design.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

3+ years experience

Ruby on Rails or similar stack experience (such as Python, Django or NodeJS)

Proven work experience in software development

Experience developing highly interactive applications

A firm grasp of object oriented analysis and design

Passion for writing great, simple, clean, efficient code

Working knowledge of relational databases

Demonstrable knowledge of front-end technologies such as JavaScript, HTML, CSS and JQuery

Knowledge of Sidekiq or similar job system

RESTful APIs

Git version control

Firm understanding of building for scale

