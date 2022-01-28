Senior Business Analyst(IT/Supply Chain)

Our client, within the logistics industry seeks to appoint an experienced and suitably qualified Senior Business Analyst (IT/Supply Chain). The successful incumbent will be required to work in conjunction with the Business to identify, design and specify applications solutions that meet the Business requirements and achieve the Business benefit; and to facilitate the implementation of identified solutions utilising recognised project management methodologies.

Job Duties

SAP & 3rd Party End-User Support

Assist end users to resolve SAP, OPSI, ADEXA, FORECAST AND REPLENISHMENT, TRACKMATIC, GATE AND YARD MANAGEMENT, ELECTRONIC PROOF OF DELIVERY SYSTEM, CHAT BOT & SHEQ related issues across the Business

Resolve calls logged on service management system within agreed SLA.

Provide clear problem definition and liaise with necessary technical experts/external consultants to resolve technical SAP issues.

Work in conjunction with learning team and super users to deliver and where required conduct end user training on existing and new business system functionality.

Create and maintain user training manuals and e-learning material in conjunction with the business (super users) and learning team.

Conduct user assessments with the business users following training or as required

Analyse reports on user knowledge and skills gaps provided by the learning team to identify training needs.

Work in conjunction with the learning department to roll out ongoing end user training as required.

Be prepared to travel from time to time as per business operations and project needs

Support the business after hours as and when required to maintain systems, meet operational and project requirements

Providing guidance and feedback to Junior Business Analysts

System Opportunity Identification

Support the Applications Manager and the Business in identifying IT application solutions to address key Business requirements within Supply Chain area.

Quantify savings and efficiencies related to these opportunities and draw up Business

Case documentation for submission to the Application Manager

Drive Continuous Business Improvement initiatives

Identifies Continuous Business Improvement opportunities within the business unit /

business area.

Quantifies saving & efficiencies related to these opportunities for submission to the Application Manager

Implements enhancements as per business project’s function

Assist in improving and streamlining business processes and preparing business process documentation

Application Development, Enhancement, and Implementation

Serve as a liaison between the Business and technical consultants to ensure the

implementation of identified system enhancements for Supply Chain functions.

Review and analyse technical specification documents prior to sign off by the Applications Manager and handover to developer(s).

Understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) process with practical

experience

Execute & play a lead role on Business projects requiring IT systems implementation.

Meet with relevant Business representatives to establish, understand, and document detailed Business requirements to be met by the project.

Compile and agree a scope definition document as well as functional specification document and ensure that full sign off is achieved prior to implementation.

Assist with the calculation of the business case and return on investment with relevant business users and stakeholders.

Technical Expertise

Provide ongoing advice and support on best practice to ensure continuous improvement within Business systems and applications.

Develop specialist knowledge of the 3rd Party SAP Supply Chain module i.e., SAP

Purchase Orders, Route Determination, Deliveries, Shipments

Identify opportunities to deliver best value solutions and make recommendations to

the Applications Manager.

Have a system and operational understanding of:

o Demand Planning

o Supply Planning

Route Planning

o Route Optimisation

o Transport Planning

o Transport Optimisation

o Transport Vehicle Tracking

o Electronic Proof of Delivery system

o Gate and Yard Management

o ETA Chat Bot

o SHEQ Environment

o EMPTY TRIPS

If you do not receive any feedback within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Disclaimer

This Advert and any rights attaching hereto are, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the property of EOH Group Limited and/or its subsidiaries (“the Group”). The Group accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages, whatsoever and howsoever incurred or suffered, resulting, or arising from the use of information contained in an Advert which has not been released by the Group

Desired Skills:

BCom (IT/ Finance/ Economics & Supply Chain Management) BCom Honours Supply Chain Management BSc / BCom Degree in Information Systems BTech IT Diploma / Degree. –

Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience within FMCG/information technology environment –

Demonstrated success in leading and managing projects relating to superior –

performance and continuous improvement –

Effective & productive team player –

Excellent end user and configuration knowledge in SAP –

Excellent SAP integration knowledge e.g SAP /PI /PO /DI/ FTP –

Advanced Reporting skills (BW/ QlikView/Power BI)

Learn more/Apply for this position