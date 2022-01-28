Senior C# Developer Remote up to R12m PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Be part of a leading company in technical solutions and has strong partnerships with giants in the tech space.

You will be required to have a minimum of 6 years’ experience and have strong coding skills in C#. Ideally you would need to also have Angular experience and a BSc Degree or similar.

If this is you, then apply now!

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 6 years’ experience in C#

BSc degree in IT

6+ years’ experience in software development

C#

Angular

Blazor

SQL Server

Azure

Mango DB

Postgres

Reference Number for this position is FM53521 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R1,2m PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

