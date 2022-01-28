Senior Java Developer at RecruiTech

This is an excellent chance to flex your Java Development and communication skills plus grow your career within a respected company that will offer the chance to work on varied projects.

Our client is looking for a Java Developer with proven skills in web centric Java Development with Java 8 and above and some of Spring, Spring Boot and Play Frameworks. Proven skills in Agile such as working pairing, CI / CD, TDD, and the ability to write clean code to work on complex projects are also a requirement.

As a Senior Java Developer you will have skills in the majority of:

Strong skills in Java 8 or higher such as 11

Java Software engineering and design of web centric software solutions using clean code / SOLID principles

Strong communication skills to liaise, advise and work with clients / stakeholders

Experience as a Senior Developer in mentoring /coaching developers / technical leadership or supporting less experienced client teams

Java web frameworks such as Spring, Spring Boot or Play

Experience in creating web services / API’s such as RESTful, JSON etc

Database skills with RDBMS or NOSQL datastores

Experience of Agile Development practices such as pair programming, planning poker / estimation, CI or CD, IoC, TDD, BDD

Knowledge of Software Integration Design Patterns

Any experience with DevOps / development infrastructure and development tools such (Git, Jenkins, source control, story boards, wiki)

Ability to communicate and relate with technical and non-technical stakeholders

MySQL, Oracle

Desirable skills:

Experience of attending or speaking at meetups of technology events

Development skills in other JVM development languages such as Groovy or Scala

Awareness of cloud providers and cloud technologies such as AWS

Development skills with scripting languages such as Ruby or Python

Web technologies (HTML, Typescript, CSS, JavaScript/AJAX) and web infrastructure (Apache HTTP/web server, servlet containers, caching, proxies, security, CDNs

Understanding of different software architectures

Exposure to Agile modelling

