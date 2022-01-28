Senior Software Developer

Responsible for designing, coding, testing and analysing software programs and applications.
Researching, designing, documenting and modifying software specifications throughout the production lifecycle. Together with strategy and planning, acquisition and development and operational management.
Experience and Qualification
University Degree in the Computer Science/ Software Engineering/ Information Systems and/ or 5 years equivalent work experience
Microsoft Certifications in C#, ASP.Net, MVC, SQL is also advataqeous
Working technical knowledge of programming languages and frameworks
Extensive experience with Windows Operating Systems
Extensive experience with Microsoft SQL database
Solid working knowledge of current Internet technologies including HTML, JavaScript, VB Script, CSS, Typescript
