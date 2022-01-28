Senior Software Developer

Responsible for designing, coding, testing and analysing software programs and applications.

Researching, designing, documenting and modifying software specifications throughout the production lifecycle. Together with strategy and planning, acquisition and development and operational management.

Experience and Qualification

University Degree in the Computer Science/ Software Engineering/ Information Systems and/ or 5 years equivalent work experience

Microsoft Certifications in C#, ASP.Net, MVC, SQL is also advataqeous

Working technical knowledge of programming languages and frameworks

Extensive experience with Windows Operating Systems

Extensive experience with Microsoft SQL database

Solid working knowledge of current Internet technologies including HTML, JavaScript, VB Script, CSS, Typescript

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed]

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

For more information contact:

Olivia Smidt

IT Consultant

[Phone Number Removed];

Learn more/Apply for this position