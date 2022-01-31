BI Specialist

Rate to Contractor- R550 p/h
Education and experience:
- A minimum of a Bachelor Degree in Information Technology or equivalent
- TOGAF Certification
- Data Warehouse Certification (Kimball / Inmon)
- Proven knowledge of Microsoft Power BI Report Server and Microsoft Power BI Services
- Knowledge of on premise to cloud migration to Microsoft Power BI Services
- Proven knowledge of designing solution using Oracle ODI
- Must have 7 years working experience with Oracle Data Integrator (ODI), and Microsoft Power BI Reporting Server and Services
- Must be proficient in SQL, Oracle and AIX
- Must be experienced in using SQL Developer for Oracle
- Project exposure (waterfall and agile methodologies)
- Must have solid expertise in designing Star schemas
- Must have experience in BI Infrastructure components from Applications, Databases, Operating Systems and Networks
- Formulation and standards for the BI Ecosystem
- Must have hands on experience designing solutions that integrate complex data sources in both real time and ETL based data extraction mechanisms DIMENSIONS
- Experience with facilitating workshops.
- Experience in negotiating for desired outcomes.
Desired Skills:
- BI
- Kimball
- Inmon
- ODI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree