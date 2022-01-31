BI Specialist

Jan 31, 2022

Rate to Contractor- R550 p/h
Education and experience:

  • A minimum of a Bachelor Degree in Information Technology or equivalent
  • TOGAF Certification
  • Data Warehouse Certification (Kimball / Inmon)
  • Proven knowledge of Microsoft Power BI Report Server and Microsoft Power BI Services
  • Knowledge of on premise to cloud migration to Microsoft Power BI Services
  • Proven knowledge of designing solution using Oracle ODI
  • Must have 7 years working experience with Oracle Data Integrator (ODI), and Microsoft Power BI Reporting Server and Services
  • Must be proficient in SQL, Oracle and AIX
  • Must be experienced in using SQL Developer for Oracle
  • Project exposure (waterfall and agile methodologies)
  • Must have solid expertise in designing Star schemas
  • Must have experience in BI Infrastructure components from Applications, Databases, Operating Systems and Networks
  • Formulation and standards for the BI Ecosystem
  • Must have hands on experience designing solutions that integrate complex data sources in both real time and ETL based data extraction mechanisms DIMENSIONS
  • Experience with facilitating workshops.
  • Experience in negotiating for desired outcomes.

Desired Skills:

  • BI
  • Kimball
  • Inmon
  • ODI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

