Data Engineer

12 months extendable contract
- 3-5 years + experience working with Oracle PL/SQL, SQL and MDX
- 3-5 years + experience in Extraction Transformation and Loading (ETL) development environment using the Oracle Data Integrator (ODI).
- Work with the technical architecture and development team to contribute to design and analysis.
- Interpret data and analyse results.
- Work with external teams to resolve data issues.
- DesignImplement Data Management strategies which include validation of source data and the use of data in management reporting
- Good technical understanding of data modelling, design and architecture principles and techniques.
- Experience in high data volume environments.
- Must have experience in the Kimball methodology
- Experience with OLAP Cubes
- Dimensional data modelling experience
- Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
- Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- MDX
- ETL
- ODI
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree