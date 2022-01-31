Data Engineer

Jan 31, 2022

12 months extendable contract

  • 3-5 years + experience working with Oracle PL/SQL, SQL and MDX
  • 3-5 years + experience in Extraction Transformation and Loading (ETL) development environment using the Oracle Data Integrator (ODI).
  • Work with the technical architecture and development team to contribute to design and analysis.
  • Interpret data and analyse results.
  • Work with external teams to resolve data issues.
  • DesignImplement Data Management strategies which include validation of source data and the use of data in management reporting
  • Good technical understanding of data modelling, design and architecture principles and techniques.
  • Experience in high data volume environments.
  • Must have experience in the Kimball methodology
  • Experience with OLAP Cubes
  • Dimensional data modelling experience
  • Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
  • Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • MDX
  • ETL
  • ODI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

