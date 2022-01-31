One of our clients based in Midrand is looking for a IT Support Specialist will be responsible for setting up, managing and troubleshooting technology systems of the company to maintain computer and software networks. Duties will include responding to hardware problems, updating system software for internal and external customers.
The IT Support Specialist may be required to work remotely to guide clients with software configurations and resolving any related software issues and may also visit clients in the field to inspect, repair and replace software. IT Specialists also audit system behavior and monitor firewalls to protect sensitive information and uphold cybersecurity protocols
Your responsibilities will be as follows:
- Offer technical support to company staff and clients troubleshoot software related problems
- Review diagnostics and assess the functionality and efficiency of systems
- Implement security measures and ensure compliance to IT policies
- Monitor security certificates and company compliance of requirements
- Install and update company software and hardware as needed
- Anticipate and report the cost of replacing or updating computer items
- Performs all tasks in accordance with ISO quality requirements and NE procedures and taking Nipro values into account.
Education and Certification:
- Grade 12 National Senior Certificate
- University IT related qualification, preferably bachelors degree
- Valid drivers license
Experience Requirement:
- 3 – 5 years industry related experience, incl. technical sales experience
- Must be willing to travel
- Working knowledge of relevant operating systems, software and programming such as SAP, clickview, etc.
- Excellent problem-solving and critical thinking skills
- Keen attention to detail
- Good organization, time management and prioritization
- Efficient troubleshooting abilities
- Effective communication skills, including speaking, writing and active listening
- Great customer service capability and interpersonal skills
Should you be interested in applying for this role, contact me on [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Clickview
- Cybersecurity
- Technical Sales