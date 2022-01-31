IT Support Specialist

One of our clients based in Midrand is looking for a IT Support Specialist will be responsible for setting up, managing and troubleshooting technology systems of the company to maintain computer and software networks. Duties will include responding to hardware problems, updating system software for internal and external customers.

The IT Support Specialist may be required to work remotely to guide clients with software configurations and resolving any related software issues and may also visit clients in the field to inspect, repair and replace software. IT Specialists also audit system behavior and monitor firewalls to protect sensitive information and uphold cybersecurity protocols

Your responsibilities will be as follows:

Offer technical support to company staff and clients troubleshoot software related problems

Review diagnostics and assess the functionality and efficiency of systems

Implement security measures and ensure compliance to IT policies

Monitor security certificates and company compliance of requirements

Install and update company software and hardware as needed

Anticipate and report the cost of replacing or updating computer items

Performs all tasks in accordance with ISO quality requirements and NE procedures and taking Nipro values into account.

Education and Certification:

Grade 12 National Senior Certificate

University IT related qualification, preferably bachelors degree

Valid drivers license

Experience Requirement:

3 – 5 years industry related experience, incl. technical sales experience

Must be willing to travel

Working knowledge of relevant operating systems, software and programming such as SAP, clickview, etc.

Excellent problem-solving and critical thinking skills

Keen attention to detail

Good organization, time management and prioritization

Efficient troubleshooting abilities

Effective communication skills, including speaking, writing and active listening

Great customer service capability and interpersonal skills

Should you be interested in applying for this role, contact me on [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

SAP

Clickview

Cybersecurity

Technical Sales

