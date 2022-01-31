If you are a Java Developer who would like the opportunity to work for a Company that has built their reputation for producing high quality solutions from working with companies in South Africa and the UK, then this is a job for you!!!
Requirements to qualify for this opportunity:
- IT Diploma or related Degree
-
Proven Java experience of at least 3 – 5 years professional development experience
-
Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage
-
Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage
-
Exposure to object-oriented design concepts
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Java
- BDD
- TDD
- Oracle
- Spring Framework
- Java 8
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years