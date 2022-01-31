Java Developer

Jan 31, 2022

If you are a Java Developer who would like the opportunity to work for a Company that has built their reputation for producing high quality solutions from working with companies in South Africa and the UK, then this is a job for you!!!

Requirements to qualify for this opportunity:

  • IT Diploma or related Degree

  • Proven Java experience of at least 3 – 5 years professional development experience

  • Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage

  • Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage

  • Exposure to object-oriented design concepts

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Java
  • BDD
  • TDD
  • Oracle
  • Spring Framework
  • Java 8

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position