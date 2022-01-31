JavaScript Developer at RecruiTech

Top UK based IT Services Company is looking for a JavaScript Developer to join their team. This is a remote opportunity to work on bleeding edge UK projects for some of the top companies in the world.

The role will be pivotal in strategy, planning, design, implementation and operation of our NetSuite implementation and internal tools like O365, RMM and other core client solutions. The successful candidate will take ownership and drive improvements of specific areas of the ERP platform, in particular around setting up enterprise integrations with other core systems. You will also steer and influence other business teams to ensure tight integration can be adhered to.

Education/ Skills:

Matric

Computer Science or similar

Relevant NetSuite Certifications advantageous

At least 5 years’ development experience using JavaScript.

Experience

Full application development, both back and front end

Experience of engineering excellence in an agile methodology.

Creating integrations between two cloud platforms using APIs

Use of OAuth2, JWT or CryptoJS to authenticate with cloud APIs

DevOps in cloud environments

Administration and development of NetSuite, ServiceNow or a similar platform

Working with end users to develop business processes and workflows, translating those into customisations and scripted workflows

Synchronising data from separate systems, handling mismatches and errors

Automating actions between systems, creating transactional processes

Processing and manipulating raw data through to reports and charts

Use of charts to help users understand data and get actionable answers

Creation of custom dashboards showing key business metrics.

