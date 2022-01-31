Project Manager – PTA at Empact Group

Introduction

Empact Group is seeking an applicant that will be responsible for managing the assigned unit in accordance with sector strategy, contract specifications, and statutory regulations. The candidate would implement the food production process, a great quality food service for clients and manage the execution of creative functions. Maintaining strong client relationships and the ability to be flexible is a key component of this role.

Job description

Knowledge, Skills, and Competencies:

Knowledge of the catering environment ranging from fine dining to restaurant dining

Knowledge of South African and industry-specific laws

Customer service skills

Food quality standards

Management and Financial skills

Communication skills

Ability to arrange exceptional functions and events

Ability to balance the budget and provide outcomes on spend

Ability to draft and extract reports

Key areas of responsibility:

– Managing daily operations of the assigned unit in accordance with sector strategy, contract specifications, and statutory regulations

– Implementation of the food production process

– Provide great quality service to clients and be able to manage the execution of creative functions and events

Additional considerations:

– Drivers License

Minimum requirements

Relevant tertiary qualification in food and beverage services or culinary arts is compulsory

Minimum 5 Years of experience of progressive/kitchen management is compulsory

Experience in highly commercial and sensitive markets is compulsory

Senior Project Management experience in a hospitality/catering industry would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

Financial

Management

Customer Focus

Project Management

