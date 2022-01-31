Project Manager – PTA at Empact Group

Introduction
Empact Group is seeking an applicant that will be responsible for managing the assigned unit in accordance with sector strategy, contract specifications, and statutory regulations. The candidate would implement the food production process, a great quality food service for clients and manage the execution of creative functions. Maintaining strong client relationships and the ability to be flexible is a key component of this role.
Job description
Knowledge, Skills, and Competencies:
- Knowledge of the catering environment ranging from fine dining to restaurant dining
- Knowledge of South African and industry-specific laws
- Customer service skills
- Food quality standards
- Management and Financial skills
- Communication skills
- Ability to arrange exceptional functions and events
- Ability to balance the budget and provide outcomes on spend
- Ability to draft and extract reports
Key areas of responsibility:
– Managing daily operations of the assigned unit in accordance with sector strategy, contract specifications, and statutory regulations
– Implementation of the food production process
– Provide great quality service to clients and be able to manage the execution of creative functions and events
Additional considerations:
– Drivers License
Minimum requirements
- Relevant tertiary qualification in food and beverage services or culinary arts is compulsory
- Minimum 5 Years of experience of progressive/kitchen management is compulsory
- Experience in highly commercial and sensitive markets is compulsory
- Senior Project Management experience in a hospitality/catering industry would be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
- Financial
- Management
- Customer Focus
- Project Management