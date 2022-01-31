SAP Master Data Specialist Retail

Jan 31, 2022

Listed retail group requires candidate to support and undertake a broad range of duties in relation to the following functions:

  • Creation of new materials on SAP, maintaining existing materials on SAP.
  • Creating and maintaining pricing conditions nationally and cross-border.
  • Ensure that proper listing/de-listing of products procedure is followed.
  • Ensure Master Data standards are being followed.
  • Blocking and unblocking SAP codes as per Master Data procedures.
  • Creating and maintaining rounding profiles.
  • Creating and maintaining merchandise categories, migrating materials within categories.
  • Address store queries within 48 hours with regards to product codes, descriptions, and pricing.
  • Run a variety of reports on BI, SAP and Every Angle, relative to margins, sales, in-stocks, blocked, slow-moving and toxic materials.
  • Provide administrative support to the Operations team.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum of 5 years in the same role.
  • Excellent in Excel and Word.
  • Proficiency in SAP Material Requirement Planning and Master Data.
  • Excellent in BI and Every Angle.
  • High attention to detail.
  • Excellent communication and writing skills.
  • Proactive approach towards the tasks assigned.
  • Ability to work independently.
  • Self-driven.
  • Excellent problem-solving and mathematical skills.
  • Product knowledge.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • BI
  • Every Angle
  • SAP Materials Planning
  • Master Data
  • Advanced Excel
  • margins
  • sales
  • in-stocks
  • blocked
  • slow-moving and toxic materials

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • 13th Cheque
  • Profit Share

