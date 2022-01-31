SAP Master Data Specialist Retail

Listed retail group requires candidate to support and undertake a broad range of duties in relation to the following functions:
- Creation of new materials on SAP, maintaining existing materials on SAP.
- Creating and maintaining pricing conditions nationally and cross-border.
- Ensure that proper listing/de-listing of products procedure is followed.
- Ensure Master Data standards are being followed.
- Blocking and unblocking SAP codes as per Master Data procedures.
- Creating and maintaining rounding profiles.
- Creating and maintaining merchandise categories, migrating materials within categories.
- Address store queries within 48 hours with regards to product codes, descriptions, and pricing.
- Run a variety of reports on BI, SAP and Every Angle, relative to margins, sales, in-stocks, blocked, slow-moving and toxic materials.
- Provide administrative support to the Operations team.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Minimum of 5 years in the same role.
- Excellent in Excel and Word.
- Proficiency in SAP Material Requirement Planning and Master Data.
- Excellent in BI and Every Angle.
- High attention to detail.
- Excellent communication and writing skills.
- Proactive approach towards the tasks assigned.
- Ability to work independently.
- Self-driven.
- Excellent problem-solving and mathematical skills.
- Product knowledge.
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- BI
- Every Angle
- SAP Materials Planning
- Master Data
- Advanced Excel
- margins
- sales
- in-stocks
- blocked
- slow-moving and toxic materials
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- 13th Cheque
- Profit Share