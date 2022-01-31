SAP Master Data Specialist Retail

Listed retail group requires candidate to support and undertake a broad range of duties in relation to the following functions:

Creation of new materials on SAP, maintaining existing materials on SAP.

Creating and maintaining pricing conditions nationally and cross-border.

Ensure that proper listing/de-listing of products procedure is followed.

Ensure Master Data standards are being followed.

Blocking and unblocking SAP codes as per Master Data procedures.

Creating and maintaining rounding profiles.

Creating and maintaining merchandise categories, migrating materials within categories.

Address store queries within 48 hours with regards to product codes, descriptions, and pricing.

Run a variety of reports on BI, SAP and Every Angle, relative to margins, sales, in-stocks, blocked, slow-moving and toxic materials.

Provide administrative support to the Operations team.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Minimum of 5 years in the same role.

Excellent in Excel and Word.

Proficiency in SAP Material Requirement Planning and Master Data.

Excellent in BI and Every Angle.

High attention to detail.

Excellent communication and writing skills.

Proactive approach towards the tasks assigned.

Ability to work independently.

Self-driven.

Excellent problem-solving and mathematical skills.

Product knowledge.

Desired Skills:

SAP

BI

Every Angle

SAP Materials Planning

Master Data

Advanced Excel

margins

sales

in-stocks

blocked

slow-moving and toxic materials

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

13th Cheque

Profit Share

