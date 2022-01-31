Senior Data Engineer at In4 Group Pty Ltd

SCOPE:

The BI development team requires the services of a Senior Data Engineer to assist with development work required on Business Intelligence (BI) Projects, within the Business and Systems Technology Department.

The data engineer will be required to perform development functions as per BI standards in the South African Reserve Bank.

EXPERIENCE:

3-5 years + experience working with Oracle PL/SQL, SQL and MDX

3-5 years + experience in Extraction Transformation and Loading (ETL) development environment using the Oracle Data Integrator (ODI).

Work with the technical architecture and development team to contribute to design and analysi

Interpret data and analyse result

Work with external teams to resolve data issues.

DesignImplement Data Management strategies which include validation of source data and the use of data in management reporting

Good technical understanding of data modelling, design and architecture principles and technique

Experience in high data volume environmen

Must have experience in the Kimball methodology

Experience with OLAP Cubes

Dimensional data modelling experience

Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes

Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies).

ADVANTAGEOUS:

Working knowledge on programming tools like Python, R, Java, Scala and Julia is advantageous

Working knowledge on PostgreSQL, Spark, Hadoop, HDFS and Amazon S3

Experience of working in an agile development environmen Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage.

MINIMUM TECHNICAL QUALITIES:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Database analysis, design & administration

Technical Test Plan Design

IT systems development processes

System Engineering

Programming

Application development

Standards and governance

Data modelling using:

o Table structures o Store Procedures o SSIS Packages o SQL

COMPETENCIES:

Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);

Client Orientation

Verbal and written communication

Managing Work/Time management

Problem solving and analysis

Contributing to Team Success

Proven ability to accurately estimate work

Pays attention to details.

CERTIFICATIONS:

A BSc degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Mathematics/ Statistics or equivalent.

KEY DELIVARABLES:

Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into BI solution designs to implement all ETL procedures for all new projects

Design, construct, install, test and maintain highly scalable data management syste

Development of the Extract Transfer and Load (ETL) function using appropriate technology toolsets to get data into a data warehouse or data mart according to design specifications.

Design and development of the Data Warehouses batch management control processes and error handling procedures.

Application of appropriate Data Quality tools and techniques to ensure that consistent and quality data is provided to the data warehouse

Assist with the design of the star-schemas and/or cubes for consumption by the Oracle BI toolset.

Design and develop reports, graphs, analytics, KPIs on the desktop and mobile platforms for analysis purposes in line with the business requirements

Ensure systems meet business requirements and industry practices.

Integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into existing structure

Install and update disaster recovery procedures.

Recommend ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality.

Collaborate with data architects, modellers and IT team members on project goals.

Determine in conjunction with the Data Architect what data management systems are appropriate.

Obtain information from the Data Scientist to determine which data is needed for analysis to determine and provide data which is needed .

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and value

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Desired Skills:

Data Science

Python

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

In4 Group pty Ltd

