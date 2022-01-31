Senior Professional Officer: Software Developer (Front-End .NET

CORPORATE SERVICES – INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY

SENIOR PROFESSIONAL OFFICER: SOFTWARE DEVELOPER (FRONT-END .NET)

(THREE-YEAR CONTRACT)

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R870 029 PER ANNUM – REF NO: CS 15/22

Requirements:

Relevant B Tech degree

Minimum five (5) years IT experience in application software development, of which at least three (30 are in a service-oriented and object-oriented development environment.

Design and develop user experiences (UX) from business requirements, ensuring business specific best-practices and industry standards are used, that the UI/UX components are browser and device agnostic and responsive, and converting designs and wireframes into code that will produce visual elements of the web-application

The aforementioned are being used in an environment based on ASP.NET, Angular and SharePoint.

Key performance areas:

Lead and participate in all phases of the software application development life cycle with an emphasis on solution architecture and design, development, configuration, testing, release and maintenance of internal and external web-based software systems

Lead and make design decisions to create innovative, elegant and re-usable software systems

Develop key components and modules

Collaborate with Management to constantly improve and enforce the software development process

Work closely with developers, product managers and to ensure the release of high-quality products

Mentor junior colleagues.

