Server Specialist

Server Infrastructure Manager required for a University in Johannesburg.

Skills required are as follows:

– Server Hardware Maintenance

– Backups on site and offsite

– Server operating systems management & maintenance

– Disaster recovery

– Enabling Cloud Hosting – Virtualisation of physical server infrastructure

Desired Skills:

Server hardware maintenance

Backup

server operating maintenance

disaster recovery

Cloud hosting

server operating systems management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

