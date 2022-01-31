Solution Analyst at ABSA

Jan 31, 2022

A well established company in the Financial Services sector is looking for a Solution Analyst to join their dynamic team based in Johannesburg

Job Description

  • Implement and lead on delivery of strategic products to ensuring that business stays on leading edge of technology, contributing across the technology stack, from database and develops infrastructure that supports continuous deployment, to native apps.

Skills

  • JAva knowledge preferable
  • Confluence and Jira experience.
  • Analytical skills

Please note that this is a 6months contract paying a rate of R350 per hour

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Jira
  • Analytical

