Solution Analyst at ABSA

A well established company in the Financial Services sector is looking for a Solution Analyst to join their dynamic team based in Johannesburg
Job Description
- Implement and lead on delivery of strategic products to ensuring that business stays on leading edge of technology, contributing across the technology stack, from database and develops infrastructure that supports continuous deployment, to native apps.
Skills
- JAva knowledge preferable
- Confluence and Jira experience.
- Analytical skills
Please note that this is a 6months contract paying a rate of R350 per hour
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Jira
- Analytical