Solutions Architect at KPMG

Purpose of the Job:

Microsoft Junior D365 F&O Solutions Architect.

The purpose of this role is to perform the duties of a Junior Microsoft D365 F&O Architect within the KPMG Advisory Business Unit locally and as part of the wider global KPMG Global Delivery Network (GDN). The successful applicant will be a platform Architect and a Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Microsoft’s D365 F&O Platform solutions. This is a key role and the applicant would be accountable for the delivery of a robust and scalable Enterprise-wide platform architecture that will deliver on client’s strategic objectives and will ensure that solution architecture is developed in alignment with the Enterprise Architecture and Functional design of client requirements. As part of KPMG’s GDN, successful candidates would be working on projects with KPMG member firms in many different countries. Initially the majority of the work would be remote, although the ability to travel for client projects across Africa, in Europe and further afield will be expected in the future. Candidates should have a passion for exploring how D365 F&O can solve our clients practical business problems in a cost-effective way. Candidates should also be committed to working with KPMG teams to help ensure that the envisioned D365 solution is delivered on time, on budget and at the required level of quality.

Key job duties or responsibilities:

Implementation / Project Delivery: Owns the functional and technical end-to-end solution: ? Ensures end-to-end solution cohesion and correctness.

Designs and takes responsibility of the governance for an integrated system that meets the product-owner’s vision.

Assesses the systems architecture currently in place and works with technical staff to continually improve it.

Provides leadership and guidance to the team throughout the implementation to ensure accurate delivery of project plans.

Owns the specifications and requirements into the systems architecture.

Assists the Product Owners / functional resources with requirements gathering and provides design guidance.

Facilitates discussions with business and technical stakeholders to translate the critical business requirements and present a technical vision and solutions in the form of software products, customizations, and integrations.

Provides regular updates on any developments in systems architecture projects.

Articulate deep knowledge of the Dynamics 365 platform especially Finance and Operations with a particular strength in identifying what can be delivered out of the box and when it is fitting to use custom development.

Assist GDN Leadership to design and present high-impact messages to customer’s senior level management

Ability to successfully communicate complex topics regarding solutions and related projects to audiences both with and without deep technical skills.

Provides current best practices and solution alternatives as part of functional or technical design documents.

Communicates effectively with clients, leads meetings and workshops.

Presales and Sales Support

Devises scope and owns estimates for sales proposals and statements of work.

Researches continuously current and emerging technologies and proposes changes where needed.

Contribute to KPMG’s Global D365 Architect Community

Specialist input and QA oversight of the regional sales and delivery opportunities

Provides F&O SME input to local implementation engagements across the globe.

Assist the GDN Regional Deployment Lead with driving initiatives within the assigned GDN Region

Provide solutioning support for multiple, local sales opportunities

Mentoring and monitoring performance and development of Local architect teams

Critical Technical Skills or competencies

Strong organisational and leadership skills.

Excellent communication skills, both verbally and writing to a variety of technical and nontechnical audiences.

Proficient at working in diverse multi-national teams

Sound knowledge of Agile Methodology, DevOps, Configuration Management and Automation Tools.

In-depth experience in areas such as Azure Platform, Power Platform, D365, Integration Patterns, Object Oriented Design, Test Driven Development, DevOps.

Qualifications and experience

Relevant D365 F&O certification

Minimum 5 years of experience in implementing and leading cloud based managed services engagements

Minimum of 3 years experience specifically implementing and leading D365 F&O implementations.

Proven track record of meeting SLA’s and meeting customer expectations

Prior experience with functional ERP/Finance/HCM/SCM/EPM/Procurement implementation and participation in 3 or more implementations / support projects

Experience implementing technology solutions that drive functional transformation ? Understanding of the project life-cycle and supporting activities

Willingness to collaborate with the architectural community and travel as required

