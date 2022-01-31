Systems Administrator

This position reports to the Engineering Team Lead (Infrastructure).

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

Install new / rebuild existing servers and configure hardware, peripherals, services, settings, directories, storage, etc. in accordance with standards and project or operational requirements.

Server and systems maintenance with experience in the following areas

VMware

Citrix Xen

Active Directory

Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];

Linux (Ubuntu)

DNS / DHCP / Squid (Proxy) on Linux

Dell Servers

IaaS (AWS, Google)

Network installation, support and maintenance using Cisco technology.

Develop and maintain installation and configuration procedures.

Contribute to and maintain system standards.

Research and recommend innovative approaches for administration tasks.

Identify approaches that leverage our resources and provide economies of scale.

Perform daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all hardware, server resources, systems and key processes, reviewing system and application logs, and verifying completion of scheduled jobs such as backups.

Provide support per request from various functional areas. Investigate and troubleshoot issues.

Coordinate and manage vendor tasks and deliverables

Responding to Systems Infrastructure Incidents

The skills we need:

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

Demonstrates a passion for optimal systems and simple procedures.

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to make informed decisions

Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people

Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Qualifications & Experience:

Diploma or Advanced Certificate with a technical major (i.e. Engineering or Computer Science) and a minimum of 3 years in Systems Administration experience.

In the event that a candidate does not have a Diploma or an Advanced Certificate with a technical major (i.e. Engineering or Computer Science), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 4 years of Systems Administration experience.

Industry Certifications (MCSE, LPIC-2)

Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in supporting Microsoft Windows and Linux servers

1-3 years experience with consolidating or centralizing server administration

At least 3-5 years of practical experience.

Experience with System Monitoring Tools

Experience with physical servers and/or server virtualization

Experience supporting Ubuntu Linux Operating Systems.

Desired Skills:

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

