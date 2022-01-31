Test Analyst

Jan 31, 2022

12 months extendable contract

Education and experience:

  • 5 to 8 years’ experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.
  • 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
  • Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.
  • Experience in Integration Testing.
  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework

Desired Skills:

  • Test Analysis
  • HP ALM
  • Integration Testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

