Test Analyst

12 months extendable contract

Education and experience:

5 to 8 years’ experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.

3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.

Experience in Integration Testing.

Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.

The following will be an added advantage:

Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework

Desired Skills:

Test Analysis

HP ALM

Integration Testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

