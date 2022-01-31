Test Analyst

12 months extendable contract
Education and experience:
- 5 to 8 years’ experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.
- 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
- Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.
- Experience in Integration Testing.
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.
The following will be an added advantage:
- Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework
Desired Skills:
- Test Analysis
- HP ALM
- Integration Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree