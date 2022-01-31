Website Administrator at Business Partners

We are looking for someone who will be able to fulfill the following requirements:

Content Creation for the SME Toolkit

  • Identification of trends and events relevant to the SME Sector
  • Update current content and create new content on the website
  • Develop and design electronic newsletters, digital communications and social medial posts
  • Research, develop, publish and update content relating to the SME landscape, such as legislative changes, sector specific events and economic development and trends.

Management of the SME Toolkit

  • Liaise with external contributors to the SME Toolkit
  • Updating content on the SME Toolkit website
  • Promoting and Creating awareness of the SME Toolkit website

Contribute to ad-hoc research projects

The minimum requirements for this position are:

  • A relevant degree in communications/ journalism
  • A minimum of 3 years relevant working experience
  • Experience with conducting comprehensive research, which encompasses composing and presenting results
  • Experience working with content management systems, web design, search engine optimisation and Google Analytics.
  • A background in the SME Finance/Entrepreneurship environment will be advantageous

The individual should have above average language skills with a demonstrated and proven ability for business and technical writing.

Competencies:

  • Working with People
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Researching skills

Desired Skills:

  • Content Management
  • Research
  • Designing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Business Partners Limited, South Africa’s leading specialist risk financier for small and medium enterprises, is offering an exciting career opportunity to a Website Administrator at its Enterprise Development Division, based in Houghton.

We are passionate about funding, supporting and mentoring entrepreneurs, or as we like to call them, the square pegs in a sea of round holes.

*noun: The exceptional few who see the world not for what it is, but for what it could be

Learn more/Apply for this position