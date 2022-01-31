Website Administrator at Business Partners

We are looking for someone who will be able to fulfill the following requirements:
Content Creation for the SME Toolkit
- Identification of trends and events relevant to the SME Sector
- Update current content and create new content on the website
- Develop and design electronic newsletters, digital communications and social medial posts
- Research, develop, publish and update content relating to the SME landscape, such as legislative changes, sector specific events and economic development and trends.
Management of the SME Toolkit
- Liaise with external contributors to the SME Toolkit
- Updating content on the SME Toolkit website
- Promoting and Creating awareness of the SME Toolkit website
Contribute to ad-hoc research projects
The minimum requirements for this position are:
- A relevant degree in communications/ journalism
- A minimum of 3 years relevant working experience
- Experience with conducting comprehensive research, which encompasses composing and presenting results
- Experience working with content management systems, web design, search engine optimisation and Google Analytics.
- A background in the SME Finance/Entrepreneurship environment will be advantageous
The individual should have above average language skills with a demonstrated and proven ability for business and technical writing.
Competencies:
- Working with People
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Writing and Reporting
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Researching skills
Desired Skills:
- Content Management
- Research
- Designing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Business Partners Limited, South Africa’s leading specialist risk financier for small and medium enterprises, is offering an exciting career opportunity to a Website Administrator at its Enterprise Development Division, based in Houghton.
We are passionate about funding, supporting and mentoring entrepreneurs, or as we like to call them, the square pegs in a sea of round holes.
*noun: The exceptional few who see the world not for what it is, but for what it could be