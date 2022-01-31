Website Administrator at Business Partners

We are looking for someone who will be able to fulfill the following requirements:

Content Creation for the SME Toolkit

Identification of trends and events relevant to the SME Sector

Update current content and create new content on the website

Develop and design electronic newsletters, digital communications and social medial posts

Research, develop, publish and update content relating to the SME landscape, such as legislative changes, sector specific events and economic development and trends.

Management of the SME Toolkit

Liaise with external contributors to the SME Toolkit

Updating content on the SME Toolkit website

Promoting and Creating awareness of the SME Toolkit website

Contribute to ad-hoc research projects

The minimum requirements for this position are:

A relevant degree in communications/ journalism

A minimum of 3 years relevant working experience

Experience with conducting comprehensive research, which encompasses composing and presenting results

Experience working with content management systems, web design, search engine optimisation and Google Analytics.

A background in the SME Finance/Entrepreneurship environment will be advantageous

The individual should have above average language skills with a demonstrated and proven ability for business and technical writing.

Competencies:

Working with People

Presenting and Communicating Information

Writing and Reporting

Applying Expertise and Technology

Researching skills

Desired Skills:

Content Management

Research

Designing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Business Partners Limited, South Africa’s leading specialist risk financier for small and medium enterprises, is offering an exciting career opportunity to a Website Administrator at its Enterprise Development Division, based in Houghton.

We are passionate about funding, supporting and mentoring entrepreneurs, or as we like to call them, the square pegs in a sea of round holes.

*noun: The exceptional few who see the world not for what it is, but for what it could be

