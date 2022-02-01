Application Support Specialist at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:

  • Ensuring applications are up and running (Systems availability).
  • Ensuring the delivery of files/data to billing and reporting systems (Service availability).
  • Implementation of releases across applications in our environment (IT/IS rollouts).
  • Ensuring secure connectivity between mediation systems and clients, internal and external (firewall). (Technology Security).
  • On boarding of financial systems onto the file management system and ensure complete transferring of financial data (Service management).
  • Performing standby duties across mediation applications.
  • Providing insight and driving automation throughout the environment.

Qualifications:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, or other related field

Skills / Experience:

  • 5 years relevant work experience of which at least two or more years is in supporting successful delivery in Application Support.
  • Experience working with agile operating systems, databases such as Oracle.
  • Experience in the use of analytics – log file analysis and troubleshooting.
  • Experience managing senior stakeholders.
  • Professional experience and knowledge of the Telecommunications industry strongly preferred.
  • Experience with Automation is desirable.

Core competencies:

  • Strong UNIX/Linux skill set.
  • Strong SQL Skills
  • Problem Analysis and Problem Solving.
  • Provide automation of mundane processes.
  • Conducting root-cause analysis and resolution activities, and associated documentation for the individual tasks.

Desired Skills:

