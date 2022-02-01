Application Support Specialist at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Ensuring applications are up and running (Systems availability).
- Ensuring the delivery of files/data to billing and reporting systems (Service availability).
- Implementation of releases across applications in our environment (IT/IS rollouts).
- Ensuring secure connectivity between mediation systems and clients, internal and external (firewall). (Technology Security).
- On boarding of financial systems onto the file management system and ensure complete transferring of financial data (Service management).
- Performing standby duties across mediation applications.
- Providing insight and driving automation throughout the environment.
Qualifications:
- Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, or other related field
Skills / Experience:
- 5 years relevant work experience of which at least two or more years is in supporting successful delivery in Application Support.
- Experience working with agile operating systems, databases such as Oracle.
- Experience in the use of analytics – log file analysis and troubleshooting.
- Experience managing senior stakeholders.
- Professional experience and knowledge of the Telecommunications industry strongly preferred.
- Experience with Automation is desirable.
Core competencies:
- Strong UNIX/Linux skill set.
- Strong SQL Skills
- Problem Analysis and Problem Solving.
- Provide automation of mundane processes.
- Conducting root-cause analysis and resolution activities, and associated documentation for the individual tasks.
Desired Skills:
- Application
- Support
- Specialist