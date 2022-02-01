Automation Tester at Reverside

Automation Testing Role

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking for Automation Testing Professionals with 3-5years solid software testing experience and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.

About The Employer:

Experience

Exposure to web, mobile, SOA applications, etc. QA includes front-end,back-end,integration, performance , scalability and regression testing of various enterprise -wide solutions.

Full responsibility for ensuring that multiple/complex products across an estate are protected through quantifiable test coverage and metrics

Requirements

Understanding Automating web services paradigms such as REST and protocols such as HTTP

Automation Framework Design & Implementation

3-5 years Automation testing experience

3+ years of experience in Selenium, Coded UI, Test Manager, Lab Manager, Appium, HP Service Test, SOAP UI PRO,Postman , Insomnia, JMeter etc.

