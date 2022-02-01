Business Intelligence Developer Midrand R750 per Hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

A Global premium manufacturer of automobiles is looking to hire the talents of a Business Intelligence Developer with Cloud and Data Science experience to be part of their leading team.

The successful incumbent will be required to manage projects, understand integration between different technologies, assist with the business case and assist with identification and management of risks.

Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology or related field

7-8 years commercial experience

Cloud

Data Science

Qlik (Non-Negotiable)

R +

Python

Java

C#

DevOps

JavaScript

Angular

Typescript

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong BI Consultant / Development experience

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends Generic Technical / Functional skills

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Desired Skills:

C#

Cloud

Java

Angular

OLAP

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

