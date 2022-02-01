Cobol Developer

What you will be doing:
- Design, develop and oversee the deployment of new IT processes and any changes to the existing IT processes.
- Define and maintain the IT reference process framework and ensure it is leveraged across IT.
- Create and maintain a centralised repository of process and related artefacts (e.g., procedures, templates, forms).
- Identify and implement initiatives to improve efficiency and effectiveness of IT Processes.
- Design, develop, and configure code for new programs
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT degree or other related
- 5 years Cobol development experience
- 5 years IMS specific experience
- Experience in analysis, design and coding
- Proven track record of supporting Test environments
- Banking sector experience preferred
- Understanding of Banking business models
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.