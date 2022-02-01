Full Stack Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Full Stack Java Developer Role
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for Software Development Professionals with5+years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Job briefWe are looking for a Full Stack Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade [URL Removed] will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to [URL Removed] developer responsibilities include designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.Responsibilities
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
- Write well designed, testable, efficient code
- Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications
- Prepare and produce releases of software components
- Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review
Requirements
- back-end Development
- Full Stack Development
- Interpret back end, front end, and integration
- 5+ years Java 8 and higher, REST, Jenkins, Docker and rancher, Springboot
- AWS Experience
- Kubernetes