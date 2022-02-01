Full Stack Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Full Stack Java Developer Role

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with5+years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job briefWe are looking for a Full Stack Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade [URL Removed] will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to [URL Removed] developer responsibilities include designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.Responsibilities

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

Write well designed, testable, efficient code

Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications

Prepare and produce releases of software components

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Requirements

back-end Development

Full Stack Development

Interpret back end, front end, and integration

5+ years Java 8 and higher, REST, Jenkins, Docker and rancher, Springboot

AWS Experience

Kubernetes

Learn more/Apply for this position