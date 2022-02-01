IT FIELD SUPPORT ENGINEER (TIER 3 & TIER 2) (Cape Town and JHB Northern Suburbs)

Feb 1, 2022

Job Description

  • Upgrades to current hardware and software for each site.
  • Budget process for the client needs to be taken into account as well, and follow ups on quotes
  • Troubleshooting of server hardware and software issues
  • Resolve networking issues, wireless access points failures and high level configuration, and VLAN implementation and management
  • Management of Exchange mail and integrated systems, including Mimecast, Azure AD where Office 365 is in place.
  • Management of firewalls and security on each of the sites.
  • New deployments and troubleshooting.
  • Own vehicle essential

Qualifications

  • Diploma/Degree in IT Support
  • A+ & N+

Skills

  • 5- 8 Years experience in a Managed Services environment
  • Solid experience on Azure, AWS and Mimecast and Office 365
  • Active Directory DNS, DHCP

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

South Africa’s Preferred IT Support and Services Partner

