IT FIELD SUPPORT ENGINEER (TIER 3 & TIER 2) (Cape Town and JHB Northern Suburbs)

Job Description
- Upgrades to current hardware and software for each site.
- Budget process for the client needs to be taken into account as well, and follow ups on quotes
- Troubleshooting of server hardware and software issues
- Resolve networking issues, wireless access points failures and high level configuration, and VLAN implementation and management
- Management of Exchange mail and integrated systems, including Mimecast, Azure AD where Office 365 is in place.
- Management of firewalls and security on each of the sites.
- New deployments and troubleshooting.
- Own vehicle essential
Qualifications
- Diploma/Degree in IT Support
- A+ & N+
Skills
- 5- 8 Years experience in a Managed Services environment
- Solid experience on Azure, AWS and Mimecast and Office 365
- Active Directory DNS, DHCP
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
South Africa’s Preferred IT Support and Services Partner