Java Developer

What you will be doing:

Support high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade application design & development in agile teams by producing, testing, documenting & reviewing source code.

Back-end developer and Full Stack Development

Building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. You will be part of a passionate team of Software Engineers working with an exciting tech stack consisting of exclusively open-source projects, including primarily Spring Boot, Spring Cloud and other Spring portfolio projects in cloud-native Java architectures.

You should be comfortable authoring and supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins or similar tools, ultimately deploying to a multi-site Kubernetes environment where you will be able to support and manage your applications to production. This also means youll be comfortable using and configuring modern observability techniques, including aggregated logging via an ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus/Grafana/Instana and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger

You will be working with a team of a very technically strong team who are working on delivering high-quality solutions and will have the opportunity to learn and develop

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

Determines operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.

Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code

Debug existing source code and polish feature sets

What we are looking for:

Completed IT/BSc degree or other related fields

5 years experience in Java Development

Excellent understanding of java 8+

Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

Experience with test-driven development and domain-driven development

Experience with one or more of the following application frameworks: Spring

Solid understanding of messaging protocols like SOAP and REST

Experience with the open-source relational database management system

Knowledge of server application containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss

Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

Experience with CI / CD servers (preferably Jenkins) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus), ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines (preferably Jenkins)

Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git

Experience with an appropriate unit testing framework(s)

Comfortable with stubbing tools like wire mock and/or hoverfly

Experience with scripting languages like Bash and/or Python

Familiar with OAuth and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos as well

Familiar with Docker & Rancher

Onsite work required.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

