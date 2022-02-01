Java Developer

What you will be doing:
- Support high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade application design & development in agile teams by producing, testing, documenting & reviewing source code.
- Back-end developer and Full Stack Development
- Building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. You will be part of a passionate team of Software Engineers working with an exciting tech stack consisting of exclusively open-source projects, including primarily Spring Boot, Spring Cloud and other Spring portfolio projects in cloud-native Java architectures.
- You should be comfortable authoring and supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins or similar tools, ultimately deploying to a multi-site Kubernetes environment where you will be able to support and manage your applications to production. This also means youll be comfortable using and configuring modern observability techniques, including aggregated logging via an ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus/Grafana/Instana and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger
- You will be working with a team of a very technically strong team who are working on delivering high-quality solutions and will have the opportunity to learn and develop
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
- Determines operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.
- Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code
- Debug existing source code and polish feature sets
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT/BSc degree or other related fields
- 5 years experience in Java Development
- Excellent understanding of java 8+
- Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms
- Experience with test-driven development and domain-driven development
- Experience with one or more of the following application frameworks: Spring
- Solid understanding of messaging protocols like SOAP and REST
- Experience with the open-source relational database management system
- Knowledge of server application containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss
- Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
- Experience with CI / CD servers (preferably Jenkins) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus), ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines (preferably Jenkins)
- Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git
- Experience with an appropriate unit testing framework(s)
- Comfortable with stubbing tools like wire mock and/or hoverfly
- Experience with scripting languages like Bash and/or Python
- Familiar with OAuth and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos as well
- Familiar with Docker & Rancher
Onsite work required.
