SAP BPC Analyst

One of our leading clients in the FMCG and Alcohol distribution space has a fantastic perm venture available for a BPC Analyst, are you keen on joining a company where you have the ability to grow and soar and contribute your expertise to the winning team then look no further get those applications across.
The successful BPC Analyst will be responsible for the development, maintenance, support and administration of the planning components of the SAP BW/BI environment and will work closely with the Financial Planning project team and business users in the Finance Function.
Duties: (but not limited to)
- Gather, analyses and document business requirements
- Collaborate with BI team to design and document solution
- Data Warehousing, Data extraction, Process chains
- Data modelling of Transaction and Master Data, construction of ADSO’s
- Prepare functional specifications for system development by SAP ABAP and SQL developers
- Quality assures system configuration and development
- Perform user support by diagnosing and resolving system problems
- On-going system administration and maintenance
- Knowledge transfer to Finance and other BW planning users and support resources
- Research new technology and functionality of existing systems. Assist business analysts to identify business process improvement opportunities
Required skills and experience:
- BCom Accounting or relevant degree
- Good understanding of SAP BW 7.5 data models and architecture
- Excellent working knowledge of Integrated Planning in SAP BW (BW-IP)
- Embedded BPC (NW 10.1) planning experience will be beneficial
- Good working knowledge of SAP Analysis Office
- Advanced Microsoft Excel skills
- ABAP and SQL coding experience will be beneficial
- Strong analytical skills
- Good understanding of financial principles is essential
- SAP ERP experience, preferably FI-CO, CO-PA, and SD modules
- Ability to work as part of a team and independently
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
Don’t delay get those applications out today…!
Desired Skills:
- SAP BPC
- Embedded BPC
- Integrated planning
- Sap Bw
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years