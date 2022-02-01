Scrum Master at Parvana Recruitment

Feb 1, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Guiding / coaching the team / organisation to follow Agile / Scrum practices and to become self-organised.
  • Helping the team assess their ‘Scrum Maturity’.
  • Improving transparency within the team and removing impediments.
  • Being responsible for supporting and coaching the Product Owner on Agile / Scrum practices.
  • Communicating development efficiency and quality metrics to key stakeholders.
  • Driving continuous process optimization.
  • Creating the project plan based on the feature list and milestones.
  • Maintaining and communicating appropriate Agile metrics.
  • Managing progress against the plan.
  • Communicating progress against the plan to key stakeholders.
  • Highlighting any risks and putting together mitigating actions.
  • Providing mentorship and coaching to others in the team.
  • Assisting team members to grow skill and knowledge levels.
  • Sharing knowledge with team members.
  • Ensuring that the development team has the tools and environment to be productive.
  • Driving recruitment of development teams and ensuring that people leadership and training are in place.
  • Participating in general management and decision making.
  • Assisting with budgets.

Qualifications:

  • IT related degree or diploma (Programming preferred)
  • Certified Scrum Master

Skills / Experience:

  • 2 – 3 years professional experience in a related role, e.g. Scrum Master or project manager.
  • Knowledge of one or more Agile management and collaboration tools (Microsoft TFS preferred).
  • Adequate technical knowledge to challenge development estimates and impact of unforeseen impediments.
  • Good skills and knowledge of facilitation, continuous improvement, empowerment, transparency and servant leadership.
  • Demonstrable experience in energising and motivating teams whilst adhering to Agile methodology.
  • Experienced in resolving impediments and having control over the scrum processes.
  • Knowledge and experience with Agile techniques – User Stories, TDD, Continuous Integration, Testing, Pairing, Agile Games, etc.
  • Extreme attention to detail.
  • Highly quantitative w.r.t. Scrum metrics.
  • Strong process adherence discipline.
  • Confidence to work constructively with a group of young, dynamic engineers, i.e. quickly earn trust and respect through demonstrated abilities.

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum Master
  • Agile
  • Scrum

