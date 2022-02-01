SCRUM MASTER at Reverside

Feb 1, 2022

Scrum Master Role

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking forScrumProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements :

  • Lead Multiple sprints and ensure corrective actions taken wherever appreciate
  • Communicate to project manager/delivery manager about the progress as well as blockages
  • Ensuring code Quality is maintained
  • Ensure that Agile principles and concept are adhered to ensure effective preparation of the product backlog, sprint backlog and burn down charts

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

