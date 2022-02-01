SCRUM MASTER at Reverside

Scrum Master Role

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking forScrumProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements :

Lead Multiple sprints and ensure corrective actions taken wherever appreciate

Communicate to project manager/delivery manager about the progress as well as blockages

Ensuring code Quality is maintained

Ensure that Agile principles and concept are adhered to ensure effective preparation of the product backlog, sprint backlog and burn down charts

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

