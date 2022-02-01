SCRUM MASTER at Reverside

Scrum Master Role
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.
We are looking forScrumProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements :
- Lead Multiple sprints and ensure corrective actions taken wherever appreciate
- Communicate to project manager/delivery manager about the progress as well as blockages
- Ensuring code Quality is maintained
- Ensure that Agile principles and concept are adhered to ensure effective preparation of the product backlog, sprint backlog and burn down charts
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices