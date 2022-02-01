Scrum Master (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:HELP shape the future of customer data for Telecommunications as the next Scrum Master sought by a dynamic Provider of AI-led, Marketing Operations platforms. This is a pivotal role within the team to ensure the vision of the Product Owners is successfully delivered. They are looking for an accomplished, credible, and respected professional with well-developed stakeholder management, communication, influencing, and negotiation skills. The role will require energy and passion to accelerate the velocity of multiple iterative deliveries in an MVP style, bringing forward value to the users and the business. You must be a qualified Scrum Master with strong experience executing data projects, have managed teams across multiple geographic locations, Telecommunications knowledge and experience with technical Project [URL Removed] qualified Scrum Master with strong delivery experience, specifically working on data projects.

Experienced in managing teams across multiple geographical locations, including offshore / nearshore, in-sourced / outsourced.

A proven background in large scale Agile Delivery.

Telecommunications knowledge is essential.

Strong understanding of technical Project Management.

ATTRIBUTES:

The candidate must have strong analytical and conceptual reasoning skills and an ability to communicate well in writing and verbally at all levels.

