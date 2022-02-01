Senior Developer (Go)

Senior Developer (Backend)
iOCO: Digital AppDev Gauteng
At iOCO: we value:
- high levels of responsibility and ownership,
- ability to execute and deliver,
- strong customer focus,
- integrity and teamwork and,
- initiative
We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.
We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who:
- are driven to produce the best,
- take responsibility for work given,
- strive to understand the functional requirements,
- develop, maintain, and support enhancements for various projects,
- identify and improve aspects of existing projects,
- stay up to date with new technologies.
Roles would involve:
- Develop utilising various technologies e.g. Python, Go (Golang)
- Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.
- Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
- Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.
- Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
- Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
- Research, development and apply new technologies.
- Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.
- Maintenance of existing systems.
- Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
- Peer Code Review.
- Deployments for Production and UAT
Desired Skills & Experience:
- Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.
- At least 7 years experience in developing information systems.
- 7+ years Software Development experience using:
- Python,
- Go (Golang)
- Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.
- Unit Testing.