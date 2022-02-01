Senior Developer (Go)

Feb 1, 2022

Senior Developer (Backend)
iOCO: Digital AppDev Gauteng
At iOCO: we value:

  • high levels of responsibility and ownership,
  • ability to execute and deliver,
  • strong customer focus,
  • integrity and teamwork and,
  • initiative

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who:

  • are driven to produce the best,
  • take responsibility for work given,
  • strive to understand the functional requirements,
  • develop, maintain, and support enhancements for various projects,
  • identify and improve aspects of existing projects,
  • stay up to date with new technologies.

Roles would involve:

  • Develop utilising various technologies e.g. Python, Go (Golang)
  • Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.
  • Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
  • Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.
  • Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
  • Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
  • Research, development and apply new technologies.
  • Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.
  • Maintenance of existing systems.
  • Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
  • Peer Code Review.
  • Deployments for Production and UAT

Desired Skills & Experience:

  • Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.
  • At least 7 years experience in developing information systems.
  • 7+ years Software Development experience using:
    • Python,
    • Go (Golang)
  • Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.
  • Unit Testing.

Learn more/Apply for this position