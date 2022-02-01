Senior Developer (Go)

Senior Developer (Backend)

iOCO: Digital AppDev Gauteng

At iOCO: we value:

high levels of responsibility and ownership,

ability to execute and deliver,

strong customer focus,

integrity and teamwork and,

initiative

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who:

are driven to produce the best,

take responsibility for work given,

strive to understand the functional requirements,

develop, maintain, and support enhancements for various projects,

identify and improve aspects of existing projects,

stay up to date with new technologies.

Roles would involve:

Develop utilising various technologies e.g. Python, Go (Golang)

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Research, development and apply new technologies.

Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

Maintenance of existing systems.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review.

Deployments for Production and UAT

Desired Skills & Experience:

Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.

At least 7 years experience in developing information systems.

7+ years Software Development experience using:

Python,



Go (Golang)

Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.

Unit Testing.

