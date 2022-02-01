Snr Microservices Java Developer with Kubernetes

Experience
– Developer with 5 to 10 years experience
– Interpretation and write up of business requirements and program specifications
– Requirement analysis and component design including detailed design
– Software development and configuration
– Creation and validation of test plans, Code reviews of own and others work
– Ensuring adherence to coding standards and guide
– Unit, integration and regression testing
– Participating in the design and creation of scalable software
– Writing clean, functional code on the front- and back-end
– Co-coordinating and providing implementation support
– Testing and fixing bugs or other coding issues
– Being able to mentor growth of junior team members
Requirements
– Proven experience as a full stack developer or similar role
– Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery)
– Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g. C#, Java, Python) and JavaScript frameworks
– Familiarity with databases (e.g. MySQL, MongoDB), web servers (e.g. Apache) and UI/UX design
– Java 8
– Spring Boot
– Docker
– Kubernetes
– Microservices
– Postgres
– Maven