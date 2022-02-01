Snr Microservices Java Developer with Kubernetes

Experience

– Developer with 5 to 10 years experience

– Interpretation and write up of business requirements and program specifications

– Requirement analysis and component design including detailed design

– Software development and configuration

– Creation and validation of test plans, Code reviews of own and others work

– Ensuring adherence to coding standards and guide

– Unit, integration and regression testing

– Participating in the design and creation of scalable software

– Writing clean, functional code on the front- and back-end

– Co-coordinating and providing implementation support

– Testing and fixing bugs or other coding issues

– Being able to mentor growth of junior team members

Requirements

– Proven experience as a full stack developer or similar role

– Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery)

– Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g. C#, Java, Python) and JavaScript frameworks

– Familiarity with databases (e.g. MySQL, MongoDB), web servers (e.g. Apache) and UI/UX design

– Java 8

– Spring Boot

– Docker

– Kubernetes

– Microservices

– Postgres

– Maven

