Specialist Scrum Master

What you will be doing:
- The Scrum master will be the facilitator for a product development team that uses scrum/agile as the development methodology. The scrum master will lead a team that ensures self-organisation and the ability to make changes quickly.
- Ensure that agile principles and concept are adhered to ensure effective preparation of the product backlog, sprint backlog and burn down charts.
- Lead multiple sprints.
- Ensuring SCRUM artefacts are maintained and updated
- Ensuring that sprints are running smoothly and corrective actions taken wherever appropriate.
- Ensuring all change governance and standards are adhered to
- Ensuring code quality is maintained
- Developing plans to ensure delivery of teams work. Transition to Agile
- Understand current development/delivery model and guide teams to adapt agile strategy.
- Support Project/Delivery Manager in planning and transition of releases.
- Providing expert guidance and assistance to colleagues for successful transition Leading others and business skills
- Responsibility for supervising, co-ordinating, participating in,and accountable for sprints of teams located at different geographic locations.
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT Degree or any other related fields
- 3 – 5 years of agile practitioner experience.
- 3 – 5 years of experience as Scrum Master.
- Knowledge or experience of other methodologies like RUP, Kanban etc.
- 3 years experience working in an agile environment
- Prior background of application development using Java and web applications.
- Experience in the delivery of multiple Application Development Projects
