Specialist Scrum Master

Feb 1, 2022

What you will be doing:

  • The Scrum master will be the facilitator for a product development team that uses scrum/agile as the development methodology. The scrum master will lead a team that ensures self-organisation and the ability to make changes quickly.
  • Ensure that agile principles and concept are adhered to ensure effective preparation of the product backlog, sprint backlog and burn down charts.
  • Lead multiple sprints.
  • Ensuring SCRUM artefacts are maintained and updated
  • Ensuring that sprints are running smoothly and corrective actions taken wherever appropriate.
  • Ensuring all change governance and standards are adhered to
  • Ensuring code quality is maintained
  • Developing plans to ensure delivery of teams work. Transition to Agile
  • Understand current development/delivery model and guide teams to adapt agile strategy.
  • Support Project/Delivery Manager in planning and transition of releases.
  • Providing expert guidance and assistance to colleagues for successful transition Leading others and business skills
  • Responsibility for supervising, co-ordinating, participating in,and accountable for sprints of teams located at different geographic locations.

What we are looking for:

  • Completed IT Degree or any other related fields
  • 3 – 5 years of agile practitioner experience.
  • 3 – 5 years of experience as Scrum Master.
  • Knowledge or experience of other methodologies like RUP, Kanban etc.
  • 3 years experience working in an agile environment
  • Prior background of application development using Java and web applications.
  • Experience in the delivery of multiple Application Development Projects

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

