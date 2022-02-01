Specialist Scrum Master

What you will be doing:

The Scrum master will be the facilitator for a product development team that uses scrum/agile as the development methodology. The scrum master will lead a team that ensures self-organisation and the ability to make changes quickly.

Ensure that agile principles and concept are adhered to ensure effective preparation of the product backlog, sprint backlog and burn down charts.

Lead multiple sprints.

Ensuring SCRUM artefacts are maintained and updated

Ensuring that sprints are running smoothly and corrective actions taken wherever appropriate.

Ensuring all change governance and standards are adhered to

Ensuring code quality is maintained

Developing plans to ensure delivery of teams work. Transition to Agile

Understand current development/delivery model and guide teams to adapt agile strategy.

Support Project/Delivery Manager in planning and transition of releases.

Providing expert guidance and assistance to colleagues for successful transition Leading others and business skills

Responsibility for supervising, co-ordinating, participating in,and accountable for sprints of teams located at different geographic locations.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT Degree or any other related fields

3 – 5 years of agile practitioner experience.

3 – 5 years of experience as Scrum Master.

Knowledge or experience of other methodologies like RUP, Kanban etc.

3 years experience working in an agile environment

Prior background of application development using Java and web applications.

Experience in the delivery of multiple Application Development Projects

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

