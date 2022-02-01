Tester (Software / Reports) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Ensuring software and reports are well tested before release.
- Performing quality assurance and control.
- Implementing industry standard test practices within the R&D team.
- Automating the testing process.
- Performing regression testing when releasing new features.
- 1st line support for training related issues.
- Assisting with system documentation.
- Working closely with developers and the product owner.
- Assisting with implementation and rollout for system changes.
- Dealing with client support requests.
Qualifications:
- Relevant business degree or diploma from a recognized institution
Skills / Experience:
- 2 years’ experience as a software tester or in a business analysis position.
- Experience with Agile Scrum development.
- Understanding of the Systems Development Lifecycle.
- Experience using SQL to query data.
- Ability to create and maintain documentation.
- Financial services background would be advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Tester
- SQL
- Agile